Man seriously wounded in Durham shooting, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man suffered serious injuries in a shooting in Durham on Sunday afternoon, police say.

The incident happened in the 1600 block of Holloway Street shortly before 5:30 p.m., according to a news release from Durham police.

The 39-year-old victim was rushed to a nearby hospital with “serious, possibly life-threatening injuries,” police said.

No suspects are in custody and no suspect information was provided by police.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.