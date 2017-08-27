NC high school athlete perseveres through season-ending diagnosis

In the 2017-18 season, Joseph Rife was supposed to cap off 10 years of success on the football field.

“This was my senior year. This was going to be my year,” said Rife, a member of the South Brunswick High School football team. “Then it got taken from me.”

At the end of his junior year, doctors found a cyst in Rife’s spinal cord. Further examination revealed Rife had grade 2 ependymoma, a cancerous tumor.

“It just stunned me,” Rife said. “I didn’t know what to do.”

The tumor is contained and Rife is on the road to recovery.

But, per doctors orders, Rife can not suit up for the Cougars in his final season.

“It was heartbreaking honestly because there is something you love to do, being out here with all your friends,” Rife said, explaining the moment he heard the news. “Having that taken away from you is just one of the hardest things to deal with.”

Rife may not put on the pads with his teammates at South Brunswick this year, but he’s continuing to contribute to the team day in and day out.

“I’m still going to be out here with my brothers,” Rife said as he stood on the Cougars sideline. Every game, team meeting and practice Rife plans to be there with his football family.

“You might experience some tragedy’s or difficulties in your life,” Head Coach Rocky Lewis said. “Going about it in a positive way is one thing Joe has reflected.”

Rife’s attitude resonates with the team, especially the younger player looking for a mentor on and off the field.

“I had committed myself to this team and program I wasn’t going to give up on them and I wasn’t going to give up on themselves,” Rife said.

