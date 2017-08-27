Parents, students stock up on supplies as Triangle schools start back Monday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Sunday, parents and students loaded up cards with pencils, binders and everything else they might need for the school year ahead.

“I’m excited. I’m excited to get all my stuff to get back to school and see all my friends again,” said Shane Sipple, a fifth-grade student.

He shopped at Target in North Hills Sunday.

He said it’s fun to shop for back to school, but requires a bit of work.

“There’s a lot to it when you have to collect all your notebooks and pens, all this stuff that you need, and going to places and you have to look all around for all the certain stuff you need.”

High school Spanish teacher and parent Courtney Tojo started the task long ago.

“All summer long I start planning and getting together everything that I need and then I kind of have a wish list that I ask parents to bring in also if they would like to add to our supplies,” she said.

Many younger students, like Tojo’s second-grade student Nora, know just what to buy.

“It’s been pretty easy. The schools have a list, so we just follow the list and get what they ask us to bring,” Courtney Tojo said.

But some high school students like junior Sadie Buxton will figure out specifics a few days into the new year.

“I’m always excited for the first day or even week, but then I guess the work starts piling on, but I’m feeling good about it right now,” she said.

“It’s a fresh start. Everything looks crisp and new and it’s like, ‘Oh, it’s the beginning of greatness!’” said her mother, Hunter Buxton.