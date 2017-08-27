Several in custody after Fayetteville shootout Sunday morning, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Several people were taken into custody and vehicles were seized after a shootout happened and shots were fired from vehicles traveling in Fayetteville late Sunday morning, police said.

The incident was first reported around 11:10 a.m. when police received a “disturbance” call along the 1900 block of Boxwood Lane near the Pamalee Drive corridor, Fayetteville police said in a news release.

Officials said gunshots were fired into a home after a “disturbance” at the home in the 1900 block of Boxwood Lane.

Later, everyone involved in the “disturbance” fled and later had another altercation along Pamalee Drive and Skibo Road, where gunshots were fired again between people and shots were fired from vehicles, police said.

“The vehicles continued to travel along Skibo Road and drove to the Lafayette Plantation Mobile Home Park near Raeford Road, where officers were able to take multiple persons into custody along with the seizure of four vehicles,” police said.

Police did not say what sparked the shootings or release information about who was detained.

Police asked that anyone who witnessed the incident along Pamalee Drive or Skibo Road is asked to call Detective C. Crews with the Fayetteville Police Department at 910-751-1046 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).