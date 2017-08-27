Tropical Storm Watch issued for NC, SC coasts

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) -– A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for portions of the North and South Carolina coasts.

The watch is in effect from the South Santee River in South Carolina to Duck, North Carolina.

The watches are being issued for potential Tropical Cyclone Ten which is about 110 miles south of Charleston.

The cyclone has 35 mph winds and currently stationary, but it could turn into Tropical Storm Irma by early Monday.

“Emergency planning should include a reasonable threat for tropical storm force wind of 39 to 57 mph,” weather forecasters said.

The National Hurricane Center expects the storm to become a tropical depression or tropical storm within the next day or so.

Another advisory will be issued at 8 p.m.

— Information from WSPA