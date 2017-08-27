Tropical Storm Watch up for potential Irma

RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) — A low pressure area has slipped off the coast of Florida and it is over warm Atlantic water temperatures.

The National Hurricane Center is forecasting that low to develop tropical characteristics by Monday afternoon as it starts to move northeast. If winds reach 39 mph per hour as forecast then the low will become Tropical Storm Irma. The storm is forecast to move quickly up and near the South Carolina and North Carolina coasts from Monday night and be east of our state by late Tuesday afternoon. The main impact along the coast would be limited chances for wind damage from 40 to 50 mph wind gusts. Rain is forecast to be on average from 2 to 4 inches along the coast. There is no storm surge inundation expected in the forecast.

For inland in central North Carolina rainfall amounts are expected to stay less than an inch. Winds will be breezy at times, but those northeast winds will bring in cool air for August. Highs on Monday and Tuesday are expected to be in the 70s.

The low will pull away late Tuesday, so Wednesday is looking dry even though some clouds will linger, highs will jump back into the middle 80s.

It should be partly sunny with just a slight risk of a PM shower or storm on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Highs will continue in the middle 80s.

The moisture from Harvey is hard to predict as computer models are disagreeing in where the lingering moisture will go. As of now, just a couple showers are expected over next weekend.

On Sunday, the Triangle had a high of 81 after a morning low of 64; and Fayetteville had a high of 86 after a morning low of 64. The normal high this time of year is 87 with a normal low of 67.

Tonight will be mostly clear. The overnight low will be 63. Winds will be northeast around 5 mph.

Monday will become mostly cloudy with an afternoon shower possible. The high will be 78. Winds will be north

east 8 to 15 mph. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Monday Night will be cloudy with scattered showers. The overnight low will be 68. Winds will be northeast 10 to 15 mph. The rain risk will be 60 percent.

Tuesday will be cloudy with scattered showers especially in the morning. The high will be 76; winds will be north 10 to 15 mph. The rain risk will be 60 percent.

Wednesday will be cloudy to partly sunny. The high will be 84, after a morning low of 64.

Thursday will be partly sunny with a slight risk of a PM storm. The high will be 85, after a morning low of 68. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Friday will be partly sunny with a slight risk of a PM storm. The high will be 85, after a morning low of 69. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Saturday will be partly sunny with a slight risk of a PM storm. The high will be 84, after a morning low of 65. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Next Sunday will have clouds and sun with a couple storms possible. The high will be 86, after a morning low of 68. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

This forecast was prepared by the WNCN weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smarts phone apps.

