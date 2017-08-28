1 killed, 4 injured when driver swerves to avoid rabbit in road

LORDSBURG, N.M. (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police say that one person was killed and four were injured in a crash near Lordsburg when the driver of a van swerved to avoid a rabbit in the roadway early Monday morning.

All five of the van’s occupants are Taiwanese nationals, authorities said. They were traveling in a 2017 Dodge Van near the Arizona – New Mexico line when the van’s driver, Yen-Ting Wu, 25, swerved to avoid the rabbit and lost control of the vehicle, causing it to roll into the median around 12:55 a.m. Monday morning, police said.

Wu and passenger Yen-Pai Chu, 46, suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to Mimbres Medical Center in Deming, New Mexico.

Chia-Han Chu, 26, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the van. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other passengers, Hung-Lung Lin, 33, and Kaiman Liu, 28, also suffered serious injuries. Lin was not wearing a seat belt and was also ejected in the crash. Lin was airlifted to Banner Medical Center in Tucson. Liu was transported to University Medical Center.

New Mexico State Police notified the Taiwanese Consulate, which assisted with notifications to family members in Taiwan.