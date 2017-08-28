2 missing along NC coast after not returning from fishing trip

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WNCN) — Coast Guard crews are searching for two missing North Carolina men as a tropical system has spawned warnings along the coast.

Steve Chaney and David Hambrick, both of Oak Island, were expected back from fishing on Sunday near Oak Island, the Coast Guard said in a news release.

The men left around 11:30 a.m. Sunday from the South Harbor Boat Ramp in Oak Island in a 22-foot fishing boat.

“The wife of one of the men called for help after they did not return by dark as expected,” Coast Guard officials said in a news release.

Search crews said they are having to deal with the approaching tropical system with “rough seas and strong winds.”

Aircrews aboard an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter and an HC-130 Hercules airplane along with Station Oak Island boat crews are searching the coast south of Oak Island.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Chaney or Hambrick is asked to contact Coast Guard Sector North Carolina at (910) 343-3880.