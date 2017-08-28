5 charged after break-in, shots fired along Fayetteville street, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Four men and a woman have been charged after a break-in and shots were fired from a vehicle along a Fayetteville street on Sunday morning, police say.

The incident was first reported around 11:10 a.m. Sunday when police received a “disturbance” call along the 1900 block of Boxwood Lane near the Pamalee Drive corridor, Fayetteville police said in a news release.

Police said Monday that 911 calls initially indicated there was an exchange of gunfire during the entire ordeal, however, police said there was no physical evidence of a shootout.

Officials said gunshots were fired into a home after a “disturbance” at the home in the 1900 block of Boxwood Lane.

Later, everyone involved in the “disturbance” fled and later had another altercation along Pamalee Drive and Skibo Road, where gunshots were fired again and shots were fired from vehicles, police said.

“The vehicles continued to travel along Skibo Road and drove to the Lafayette Plantation Mobile Home Park near Raeford Road, where officers were able to take multiple persons into custody along with the seizure of four vehicles,” police said.

James L. Roberts Jr., 21, Robert D. Sanders, 32, Kendricks D. McLaughlin, 19, all of Fayetteville and NaVaughn Z. Simmons, 20, of Spring Lake are all charged with felony breaking and entering with the intent to injure/terrorize and felony conspiracy.

Marcresha C. France, 22, of the 1000 block of Wildwood Drive in Fayetteville, was charged with felony conspiracy. Simmons remains at the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $2,500 secured bond.

The other four suspects are all being held on $50,000 bond each.

“Detectives with the FPD continue to actively investigate the incident and additional arrests may be forthcoming,” police said in a news release.