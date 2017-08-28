82nd Airborne paratrooper found dead on post, Fort Bragg officials say

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) – Military officials are investigating after an 82nd Airborne Division paratrooper was found dead Friday in his barracks on post.

, 30, of Leesville, Louisiana was a mortarman assigned to 2nd Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, the U.S. Army said.

Vonbosse died in his barracks room, officials confirmed.

“We are always deeply saddened by the loss of any team member,” said Lieutenant Colonel Adlai Wood, Deputy Commander of 1st BCT. “Sergeant Vonbosse was among the small group of Americans who volunteered to serve our Nation and for that we are grateful.”

Vonbosse joined the Army in April 2011.

Staff Vonbosse’s awards and decorations include the Army Commendation Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Expert Infantryman Badge, and the Parachutist Badge