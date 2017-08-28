After NC couple caught, police looking for missing 84-year-old find body in field

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities in Burlington are waiting for a medical examiner to tell them whether a body found in a Caswell County field is a missing octogenerian tied to a couple that sparked a multi-state manhunt last week.

Harold Dean Simpson, 84, a Burlington resident, was reported missing on Aug. 18. Also missing was his silver 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt, police said.

On Aug. 21, authorities in Nelson County, Virginia, found the Chevrolet parked on a road in the eastern part of the county. The next night, deputies were called to a shooting on the same road. A 60-year-old woman sustained serious injuries.

Virginia State Police announced two Burlington residents were wanted in connection to the incident and for questioning in Simpson’s disappearance.

Sean D. Castorina and Penny M. Dawson were considered “armed and dangerous,” and were charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm and grand larceny of a vehicle, police said.

The two were captured in Minnesota on Thursday morning.

On Friday, Burlington police “received information involving the disappearance of Mr. Harold Dean Simpson that led investigators to the area of Totten Road in Caswell County,” wrote Burlington police Capt. B.L. Currie.

Investigators searching the area found a body in a field. Authorities aren’t yet sure whether the body is Simpsons, but are hoping that the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office will be able to answer that question.

As of Monday, police were still awaiting a report, Currie said.

Burlington police are asking anyone with information about the case to call them at (336) 229-3500 or Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100.