Air Force One plane spotted practicing takeoffs, landings at RDU



MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — An Air Force One plane was spotted by CBS North Carolina viewers practicing takeoffs and landings at Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Monday morning.

RDU spokesman Andrew Sawyer confirmed that the plane was, in fact, a plane used as Air Force One and that it’s common for them to practice at various airports of different sizes. Sawyer said he didn’t have an exact reason why the plane was practicing at RDU on Monday.

Viewers reported that the plane had made at least six passes and Sawyer confirmed that at the time of CBS North Carolina’s inquiry that the plane had made up to 15 passes already.

Sawyer said that Air Force One planes often practice at Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro.

A plane is only truly called “Air Force One” if the president is on board.

Yes, yes you did see Air Force 1 at RDU this morning. The plane that normally carries the president is practicing here this am. pic.twitter.com/pd7OVlpCoq — RDU Int'l Airport (@RDUAirport) August 28, 2017