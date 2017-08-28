Durham middle school rolls out the red carpet for students on the first day

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — When you do something well, you get rewarded. It’s not a new system, but it’s what is being implemented at one Durham school that’s now back in session.

“I was already excited, but this makes it greater,” said Carrington Middle School eighth grader Elijah McCall.

“It’s pretty cool how they have the red carpets and the DJ,” said Jake Foley, also in eighth grader.

Carrington officials also had a welcoming crew including teachers, staff, local motorcycle club members, and the North Carolina Central University’s Royal Court.

“For me what it shows students, the teachers care, but our community cares,” Carrington principal Holly Emanuel said.

“I would wake up at 4 a.m. if I had to. To see their faces this morning has really warmed my heart,” said Ashanti Molin, a student at NCCU.

“We encourage these kids and we plant the seed in their minds that they are young kings and queens and they’re going to be successful,” said Nicholas Hedgepath, also on NCCU’s Royal Court.

School leaders said the students are improving in the classroom.

“We worked really hard last year. We had been on the low-performing list, and I think we’re moving on up,” Emanuel said. “So I wanted them to know their hard work is appreciated.”

Emanuel said for her and her students, the hard work and the rewards don’t stop here.

“I am expecting to be a role model for all the other kids. [Eight grade] will be a little harder than last year,” Foley said.

“We need to do something celebratory in different increments, so we’re excited,” Emanuel said. “A lot of hard work that goes on in school.”