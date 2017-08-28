Florida man charged with killing girlfriend, infant son after setting apartment on fire

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office released new details Monday behind the horrific deaths of an 18-year-old woman and her 8-month-old son.

Larry Bernard Williams, 20, was charged with murder for the deaths of his girlfriend Diamond Shelman and son Jeremiah Shelman at the Avalon Square Apartments on 14th Street West in Bradenton.

Officials said on Sunday morning Williams stabbed Diamond and then slit her throat. He then spread gasoline around the apartment and set it on fire.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said Shelman died from her injuries and Jeremiah died from smoke inhalation.

A firefighter happened to spot the smoke on his way to work. The firefighter also spotted a car driving from the scene which matched the description of a car owned by Williams.

He was arrested at his home without incident.

Williams later admitted to the crimes and said, “The demon that takes [me] over” stabbed Shelman and burned her apartment.

He has been charged with murder and is being held without bond.