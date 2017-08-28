Gas prices already spiking as Harvey slams refineries



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Drivers and gas station owners in our area are waiting to see what the impact of Tropical Storm Harvey, which came ashore as Category 4 hurricane, will be on the gasoline prices and supplies in the coming days.

Harvey has already forced the closure of nearly a dozen refineries in Texas, and as the storm moves east along the Gulf Coast, it might force more facilities to shut down.

If Harvey has a similar impact to refineries in Louisiana as it did in Texas, experts say nearly 60 percent of the gasoline-making capacity in the eastern half of United States could be offline.

If that happens, we will feel it at the pumps.

“Certainly, that does pose a risk for shortages not only in the Southeast but in the shipments along the Colonial Pipeline,” says Stephen Schork, of the Schork Group, which provides analysis of supply-and-demand economics.

In an interview with CBS North Carolina, Schork says his analysis shows that, no matter what happens on the Gulf coast, we’ll see higher prices at the pump in the next few days. Just how high depends on when the affected refineries go back on line.

“In the worst case scenario, you could see refineries out a month or two, and that would cause a shortage and a significant rise and gasoline prices in the Raleigh market area,” he says.

At North Hills Exxon, they keep their giant plastic price change numbers in a huge file cabinet in a back office.

Monday, owner Mike Barker says he doesn’t know which numbers he needs to post on their outside sign when the price increases.

“Friday, the price spiked 9 cents. We are not seeing it at the pump right now,” says Barker. “We anticipate a sharp increase tonight. If that’s the case, it will probably spike quite a lot tomorrow.”

For some drivers, a spike in gas prices is something they’ll deal with as long as it’s not forever.

“Right now I’m filling up and its $2.90,” says Heather Bubeck who is a saleswoman who depends on her automobile to do her job. “I was used to paying $2.30 for premium and now it’s $2.90 and that’s kinda high. But, hopefully it goes down.”

Even if the price goes up significantly, there is a relief ahead.

Demand for gasoline nationwide should fall once we pass the Labor Day weekend. With less pressure at the pump, Schork says that should help control prices and supply in case refineries take a while to get back on line.

If you’d like to take a detailed look at Schork’s analysis, click here.

Email CBS North Carolina’s Steve Sbraccia if you have a consumer issue.