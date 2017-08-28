Man at NC nursing home killed fellow resident, police say

WADESBORO, N.C. (WBTV) – A nursing home resident is accused of killing another resident at Anson Health and Rehabilitation in Wadesboro.

On Aug. 14, police were called to a report of an assault at the nursing home. Officers say a resident, 50-year-old Donald Pressley, had “jumped on” another resident, 89-year-old William Hooks.

Hooks was taken to Anson Community Hospital for his injuries. Pressley was also taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

Hooks died from his injuries Aug. 24.

Pressley was then charged with first-degree murder and was taken to the Anson County Jail.

No further information has been released.

