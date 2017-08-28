Man passed fake cash at Victoria’s Secret, Fayetteville police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are asking the public to help them catch a man they say used counterfeit currency at Victoria’s Secret and Pink at Cross Creek Mall.

The incident happened Aug. 11, police say.

While the man was successful in passing the bogus cash at Victoria’s Secret and Pink, he was foiled in an attempt to spend it at Zumiez, also at the mall, police said.

“The suspect has passed at least $900 in counterfeit currency at local businesses,” police wrote.

Police on Monday released surveillance images from Pink in the hopes someone will recognize him.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to call Det. J. Sorie at (910) 237-9390 or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app.