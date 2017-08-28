NC sex offender charged with child abuse after his baby suffers broken arm

By Published:

SUPPLY, N.C. (WECT) — A registered sex offender is accused of child abuse after his infant suffered a broken arm.

CLICK TO ENLARGE AND VIEW MORE MUGSHOTS

Lowell Curtis Alsbury, 36, of Supply, was arrested by the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office on Friday and charged with felony child abuse inflicting serious physical injury. He was booked under a $150,000 bond.

Sheriff’s office detectives said that the two-month-old infant suffered a broken arm. No other details about the alleged incident have been released.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing and that more charges are expected.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website, Alsbury served about 14 months in prison after being convicted on two counts of indecent liberties with a child on 2013.

He also was convicted of violating the sex offender registry in 2016 by being on a child premises.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s