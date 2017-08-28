QB competition may continue through game week for UNC

By Published:

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina coach Larry Fedora still isn’t ready to pick a starting quarterback.

The Tar Heels on Monday released the depth chart for this week’s opener against California, but it didn’t answer many of the questions that lingered through preseason camp.

LSU graduate transfer Brandon Harris, redshirt freshman Chazz Surratt and sophomore Nathan Elliott were each separated by “or” on the depth chart. Fedora says he has “no update” on the position and adds he might not select a starter until gameday.

He says the competition has been extended “just because nobody has separated themselves.”

Also of note, left guard Khaliel Rodgers, who said earlier this month that he was quitting football, has returned to the team and was listed as the backup to Nick Polino.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s