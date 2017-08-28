Residents concerned about security at Raleigh apartments after deadly shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — CBS North Carolina has been digging deeper into past issues at the Vie apartment complex in Raleigh after a deadly shooting there early Sunday morning.

“It literally happened in the building right next to me,” said resident Colleen Robinson.

“For that to happen next to you, it’s kind of, kind of shocking,” said fellow resident Trevor Jenkins.

Early Sunday morning Raleigh Police responded to the Vie apartment complex for reports of a loud party. They found 23-year-old Quentin Quante Judd with gunshot wounds.

Judd was taken to WakeMed, where he passed away.

Vie resident Colleen Robinson says she heard gunshots that night.

“There’s the parties that start with the alcohol, and then on top of that we have weapons, guns coming in. You know that’s a huge issue,” Robinson said.

The apartment complex caters to college students, but is not affiliated with any school. An NC State student told CBS North Carolina he knew of crimes committed at the Vie complex before he moved in a month ago.

“I have a couple friends that lived over here and I knew like there’s stuff that goes on you know periodically like you know gunshots, drugs, stuff like that,” said Jenkins.

According to the website Crime Mapping, in the last month Raleigh Police have responded to the Vie for reports of assault, vandalism, shots fired, illegal drug and alcohol use, and car break-ins.

On Sunday residents received fliers from apartment management calling the shooting an “incident” and saying no residents were injured.

“It’s really sad that they take that that lightly. You know that’s a life. It’s not just an incident. It’s a human life,” said Robinson.

Quentin Quante Judd’s high school basketball coach says Judd was visiting a friend at the Vie.

CBS North Carolina reached out to the Vie’s general manager with several questions about the shooting and its policies, but has not heard back. The Vie’s website does not say if they have security for the complex, and people who live there have mixed opinions on what should be done to address the crime.

“Definitely an increase in security and police,” said Robinson.

“It’s a tragedy, it stinks that it happened, but I don’t know if there’s anything necessarily the apartment can do about it,” said Jenkins.

Raleigh police are still investigating Sunday’s murder.