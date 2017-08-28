SC bus driver arrested for DUI with students aboard blows 0.31, troopers say

CHESTERFIELD, S.C. (WBTV) – A Chesterfield County bus driver was arrested for driving under the influence with five students aboard Monday morning, the Chesterfield County Schools Public Information Officer (PIO) says.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Airport Road and SC 265. Citizens flagged down an officer when they saw the bus swerving.

Troopers say the bus driver, 53-year-old Angela Caldwell, blew a .31 percent on a breath test.

Caldwell was charged with driving under the influence and child endangerment.

The five students aboard were high school students.

The school district says it is investigating and will handle the situation under district policy.