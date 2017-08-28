Stop arm cameras being installed on some Orange County buses

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Orange County schools are working to make the bus ride to school safer.

Orange County officials say last year drivers flew past school buses 77 times while the buses had its stop-arm operating.

This year, several Orange County school buses have new features to help catch law breakers and keep students safer.

Stop arm cameras are being installed on 20 buses of the district’s 74 buses.

Extended stop-arms are also being installed to 10 buses. A normal stop-arm is about 2 feet. these new arms will be three times as long at 6 feet.

School officials are also working to change bus stops so students do not have to cross busy streets.

Patrick Abele, chief operations officer for Orange County Schools, says the total cost for the changes over the next five years is about $200,000.

He says the cost is well worth it.

“A life of a child is very critical and we want to make sure we’re doing everything possible to have operations and school bus travel that is safe and secure. And help parents, in their mind, know their children are safe every day,” Abele said.

Abele says a new GPS monitoring app will be available for parents later in the year.

The secure app will allow parents to monitor their children’s school bus.