Total missing from Wake Co. Register of Deeds office jumps to $2.3 million

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — New Wake County records CBS North Carolina obtained show the amount of missing money from a Wake County Register of Deeds on-going investigation is over $2.3 million from a period of 2008 to 2017.

The last update from the beginning of August put the number of the missing money close to $900,000.

Records made available to CBS North Carolina on Monday evening show the exact amount – for now – as $2,333,591.30.

On Monday, County Attorney Scott Warren’s office submitted an insurance loss claim for the missing money.

The filing names an employee, Troy Ellis III and “possibly others not yet identified” as responsible for the loss Wake County Government sustained. Ellis was in a CBS North Carolina story in June after being fired once he admitted to taking $50,000.

The filing states that an external audit report is expected by September 1.

A criminal investigation remains underway.

District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said previously investigators anticipate the investigation to finish by the end of August or early September, at which point criminal charges will be filed if warranted.

The former Register of Deeds, Laura Riddick, announced her retirement the same week the criminal investigation became known to the public. She cited health reasons for her retirement.

County commissioners appointed Charles Gilliam to oversee the office following Riddick’s retirement.