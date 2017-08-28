Victim in Fayetteville break-in, shots fired incident talks about ordeal



FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Just before lunchtime Sunday on busy Skibo Road in Fayetteville, 911 callers alerted police to a possible shootout between cars.

Now, police have charged five people, but aren’t sure that shootout happened on the road like those callers reported.

One of the victims in the case, Brandon Holloman, contacted CBS North Carolina to share his side of the story.

He said he was sleeping around 11 a.m. when several people came to his door and confronted his girlfriend.

“He’s aiming his gun. I guess one shot goes off then. There’s four people behind him. They trip him up all trying to rush in and the dude falls on me and the gun goes off.”

He said a bullet grazed him, though police said no one was injured by gunfire.

Holloman said the people left his home, firing another shot through his home and breaking his back glass door.

He decided to follow them from his home on Boxwood Lane along Skibo Road.

“I followed them all the way to their house. I’m telling the 911 operator they’re going to make it home. What are you going to do? Are y’all going to get the gun?”

Police received a number of calls about a shootout, they said, but never found evidence of gunfire being exchanged in the area.

“We encourage those individuals to stop following someone because we want them to stop, get at a location where officers can make contact with them, so we can ensure their safety,” said Lt. Todd Joyce of the Fayetteville Police Department.

Holloman, who said he did not have a gun, followed the group of people to the Layfayette Plantation Mobile Home Park near Raeford Road.

“I said, ‘Ok. I’ll get them back here.’ I nana-nana-boo-boo them back out of their yard and stuff like that. They follow me. They come shoot at me one more time.”

That’s when police at a nearby district substation heard gunfire and came, detaining everyone they could, including Holloman.

“They had me handcuffed from 11 o’clock to 7:21 that night and I’m the victim,” he said.

Joyce said, “Everyone was detained to make sure that we could render that scene safe for all the residents in that area and anyone who may be on foot.”

Police eventually charged five people.

James L. Roberts Jr., 21, Robert D. Sanders, 32, Kendricks D. McLaughlin, 19, all of Fayetteville and NaVaughn Z. Simmons, 20, of Spring Lake are all charged with felony breaking and entering with the intent to injure/terrorize and felony conspiracy.

Marcresha C. France, 22, of the 1000 block of Wildwood Drive in Fayetteville, was charged with felony conspiracy. Simmons remains at the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $2,500 secured bond.

The other four suspects are all being held on $50,000 bond each.

Holloman, who is not charged, admitted to CBS North Carolina’s Justin Quesinberry that he did not fully cooperate.

Holloman: “If you feel like oh he’s not cooperating, so I’m not going to get the job done.’ What you got the job for?”

Quesinberry: “What about the victim in all this? You say that’s you. Doesn’t the victim have a certain amount of information that should be shared with police?”

Holloman: “Yea, I feel like I shared enough information with them.”

Police said it’s not exactly clear what led to the incident, but that it appears the situation originated on social media.

Holloman said his girlfriend knew the suspects.

Police said they might charge more people in connection with the incident.