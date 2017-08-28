Video surfaces of NC teen igniting flame at dog, deputies investigating

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) — The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case of possible animal cruelty after a video surfaced on social media.

The video shows a teenage girl using an aerosol can and lighter to ignite a flame at a dog, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says a 13 and 14-year-old girl were involved in the incident.

One of the girls was shown in the video, while the other was holding the camera.

Guilford County Animal Control took custody of the dog. The dog was not seriously injured, but its fur was burned.

The chocolate Labrador Retriever dog in the video is being adopted by the Haley Graves Foundation, a non-profit rescue in Summerfield.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, criminal charges may be filed.

