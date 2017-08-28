Video surfaces of NC teen igniting flame at dog, deputies investigating

By Published: Updated:
Creative Commons photo of a brown lab by Michael Schreck.

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) — The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case of possible animal cruelty after a video surfaced on social media.

The video shows a teenage girl using an aerosol can and lighter to ignite a flame at a dog, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

The Sheriff’s Office says a 13 and 14-year-old girl were involved in the incident.

One of the girls was shown in the video, while the other was holding the camera.

Guilford County Animal Control took custody of the dog. The dog was not seriously injured, but its fur was burned.

The chocolate Labrador Retriever dog in the video is being adopted by the Haley Graves Foundation, a non-profit rescue in Summerfield.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, criminal charges may be filed.

Copyright 2017 WFMY

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s