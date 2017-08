RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies captured a wayward emu Monday evening near the intersection of Durham and Six Forks roads in northern Wake County, authorities confirmed.

Dispatchers received several calls after people spotted the large, flightless bird crossing roads in the area. It took deputies about 45 minutes to corner the bird at the edge of a patch of woods.

Deputies are trying to locate the bird’s owner. If that effort fails, it will be turned over to animal control.