Wilson trio charged with attempted murder; bond set at $1 million each

By and Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT/WNCN) – Three men are behind bars in Pitt County, charged with attempted first-degree murder.

CLICK HERE FOR LARGER MUGSHOTS

Nooakh Morton, 23, Izquiyl Morton, 26, and Santez Smith, 23, all face attempted murder charges. Izquiyl Morton and Smith also face robbery with a dangerous weapon charges.

The Pitt County Detention Center lists Wilson addresses for all three men.

Greenville Police arrested the three men Sunday morning.

WITN reports that warrants show the three are accused of trying to kill a man and rob him of a cell phone using a .45 caliber handgun.

All three were taken to the Pitt County Detention Center under $1 million bonds.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s