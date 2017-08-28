Wilson trio charged with attempted murder; bond set at $1 million each

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT/WNCN) – Three men are behind bars in Pitt County, charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Nooakh Morton, 23, Izquiyl Morton, 26, and Santez Smith, 23, all face attempted murder charges. Izquiyl Morton and Smith also face robbery with a dangerous weapon charges.

The Pitt County Detention Center lists Wilson addresses for all three men.

Greenville Police arrested the three men Sunday morning.

WITN reports that warrants show the three are accused of trying to kill a man and rob him of a cell phone using a .45 caliber handgun.

All three were taken to the Pitt County Detention Center under $1 million bonds.