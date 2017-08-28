Woman checking on vacationing daughter’s pit bull is attacked, killed by dog, deputies say

FOUNTAIN, Fla. (WMBB) – A woman trying to take care of her son-in-law and daughter’s dogs while they were away on vacation was killed when one of the dogs attacked her pet.

Calhoun County Sheriff’s officials said Monday that 76-year-old Alicia Malagon took her dachshund with her to check on the other dogs at a home on NW Lamont Road Saturday night.

Once there, a pit bull named ‘Blue” attacked her dog. Malagon attempted to stop the fight and the pit bull attacked her, according to the sheriff’s office incident report.

“Blue bit Alicia in several places all over her body most noticeably was her right leg, which sustained extremely deep and large lacerations,” deputies wrote.

Malagon was able to crawl to a phone and call for help but she passed out before anyone could arrive. She was rushed to a local hospital but died from her injuries.

The sheriff’s office took custody of Blue. The dachshund also sustained heavy injuries. Deputies wrote that the medical examiner and the health department are involved in the investigation.