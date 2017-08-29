Armed robberies at Wilson and Smithfield pharmacies are connected, police say

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities say that recent armed robberies of pharmacies in Wilson and Smithfield are connected.

The most recent robbery happened Monday at a Walgreens in Wilson at 3001 N.C. Hwy 42.

Less than a week ago, two armed men held two CVS employees at gunpoint and robbed the pharmacy in Smithfield, officials say.

In surveillance images from both robberies, suspects are wearing bandanas around their nose and mouths.

The Monday Wilson Walgreens robbery involved more thieves, according to police.

“Several” armed men entered the Walgreens around 1:15 a.m. Monday.

The thieves ordered store workers to hand over money and prescription drugs. There were no injuries.

The Wilson Police Department is encouraging anyone with information regarding this case to contact the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.