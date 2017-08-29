Dirt bike club trio arrested after raid on suspected Durham chop shop, deputies say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Deputies have arrested three people believed to be part of a dirt bike club known for “operating off-road vehicles and motorcycles illegally” after raiding a suspected chop shop, the Durham County Sheriff’s Office said.

During the Friday raid at a property in the 1400 block of Maplewood Drive, authorities seized 18 dirt bikes, ATVs and motorcycles, a semi-automatic handgun, drug paraphernalia and cash, deputies said.

The group operates in the City of Durham and Durham County, deputies said, and “routinely violates traffic laws, endangering the public and themselves.”

The raid was prompted by residents’ complaints, authorities said.

Timothy Wade Samuel, 27, is charged with two counts of felony chop shop activity, felony possession of stolen motor vehicle, felony altering serial numbers, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael Dale Smith, 21, is charged with discharging a firearm in city limits.

Antonio Louis Sunte Jones, 20, is charged with possession of less than 1/2 ounce of marijuana, misdemeanor probation violation, and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.