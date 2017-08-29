Driver missing after NC crash is found hours later

WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — Emergency crews in Duplin County found a missing driver Tuesday afternoon after a wreck in Wallace earlier in the day.

At 5:55 a.m. the Pin Hook Fire Department was dispatched to an accident on Angola Bay Road.

Crews could not find the driver, and Pin Hook Fire chief Milton Henderson Jr. requested search and rescue assistance around 8:30 a.m.

Duplin County Emergency Services officials said that assistance was delayed due to weather, but the driver was finally located around 2 p.m.

Duplin County EMS treated and transported him to the hospital.