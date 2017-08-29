Driver missing after NC crash is found hours later

By Published:

WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — Emergency crews in Duplin County found a missing driver Tuesday afternoon after a wreck in Wallace earlier in the day.

CLICK FOR LARGER IMAGES

At 5:55 a.m. the Pin Hook Fire Department was dispatched to an accident on Angola Bay Road.

Crews could not find the driver, and Pin Hook Fire chief Milton Henderson Jr. requested search and rescue assistance around 8:30 a.m.

Duplin County Emergency Services officials said that assistance was delayed due to weather, but the driver was finally located around 2 p.m.

Duplin County EMS treated and transported him to the hospital.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s