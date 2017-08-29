Fayetteville leaders approve plan to spend nearly $35M in Matthew recovery funding

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville City Council gave approval Monday to a plan developed with Cumberland County to spend nearly $35 million in federal funding to aid in recovery from Hurricane Matthew.

The funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is intended for people with low or moderate incomes.

Several council members noted the challenge some city homeowners face who make just above the threshold to qualify for some government assistance programs but still need help.

Charnett Muhammed, who lives on Sessoms Street in Fayetteville, said she received help in the immediate aftermath of the storm but struggled in the months that followed.

“But after that there was a whole lot of paperwork, unnecessary paperwork for them to reject us,” she said.

Council members discussed asking the state’s congressional delegation to consider legislation addressing that.

“What we’ll probably end up doing is making a recommendation, saying you may want to tweak this or look at tweaking this for future disbursements. Now that the focus is kind of on Texas, they’re going to be experiencing much of the same thing we did a year ago,” said Fayetteville Mayor Nat Robertson.

In the spending plan council approved Monday night, the primary focus is housing, including reconstruction of damaged homes, rental housing development, a day center/homeless shelter and assistance for small business owners.

The funding is part of $198 million grant announced in December. Some of the other hardest hit counties in North Carolina also received a portion of that grant including: Edgecombe ($28.4 million), Robeson ($71.1 million) and Wayne ($23.7 million).

Cumberland County commissioners will consider the plan on Sept. 5. The plan has to be submitted to the federal government by Sept. 15. Mayor Robertson said he anticipates the money will be available to be spent within a few weeks of that deadline.