Injuries reported after battery explodes in student’s backpack at school

KTVX-TV Published: Updated:
Taylorsville High School in a photo from KTVX.

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KTVX)- Several students were injured after a battery pack exploded in a Taylorsville High School student’s backpack.

Granite School District officials say one of the students had small burns and another inhaled some smoke, but everyone was treated on scene.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

The parents of the student reportedly refused to have their children taken to the hospital.

After the students were treated for minor injuries, they were sent back to class and school resumed.

School officials did confirm the explosion was accidental and happened while the student was in class.

Officials later said the explosion was from a small lithium battery.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s