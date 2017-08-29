Injuries reported after battery explodes in student’s backpack at school

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KTVX)- Several students were injured after a battery pack exploded in a Taylorsville High School student’s backpack.

Granite School District officials say one of the students had small burns and another inhaled some smoke, but everyone was treated on scene.

The parents of the student reportedly refused to have their children taken to the hospital.

After the students were treated for minor injuries, they were sent back to class and school resumed.

School officials did confirm the explosion was accidental and happened while the student was in class.

Officials later said the explosion was from a small lithium battery.