Knightdale couple who survived Katrina reflect on lessons from disaster

KNIGHTDALE (WNCN) – Tuesday marked a somber anniversary for the Moss family. It was 12 years ago they lost everything to Hurricane Katrina.

“We had a car and a few pieces of clothing. We had nothing,” Trazjae Moss said.

Trazjae and Deshawn Moss were living in New Orleans back in 2005. They chose to heed the warnings and evacuate.

After that catastrophic storm, they decided to head east. They’d been to the Triangle a few months earlier and figured why not move.

“We love where we’re from and so when you have to make that change, to relocate you know, it’s always good to embrace it and look at it from a positive perspective,” Trazjae Moss said.

And that they did. Two weeks after Katrina, still living in a shelter, they decided to get married. Volunteers and local businesses stepped up — helping give them the big wedding they were hoping for.

Then last year they started their own business, the Precious Cargo Transportation Service. They’ve been taking kids to and from school.

They admit it’s been a struggle.

“It just seems like the dust is settling. It just seems as if we’re able to breathe and get back on track,” Trazjae said.

The Moss’ said it’s hard to watch what’s been happening in Texas. They have family there.

Fortunately, those family members have been OK.

Their message to those impacted by Harvey?

“You have to stay strong. Because it’s gonna take a while,” Deshawn said.

“But you will make it,” Trazjae said.