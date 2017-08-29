Live wire in the road shuts down section of Avent Ferry Road in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A section of Avent Ferry road is closed after a power line came down Tuesday morning, police said.

A live wire is down across the street near the intersection of Avent Ferry Road and Centennial Parkway, which has caused police to shut down the road as crews handle the wire and make the necessary repairs.

Those who need to travel in the area can detour through the Mission Valley shopping center.

Since the area is near North Carolina State University, there are often people walking on Avent Ferry Road. If you are planning on walking in the area, be extremely careful of the downed power line.

Officials have not given an estimated time for the repair to be completed.