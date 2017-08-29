NC couple charged in murder of missing elderly man

Castorina (left) and Dawson in photos from Virginia State Police.

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WFMY) — Burlington couple Sean D. Castorina, 42, and Penny M. Dawson, 40, were indicted for first-degree murder after being taken into custody in Minnesota last week for their connection to the disappearance and murder of Harold Simpson.

Simpson in a photo from WFMY.

The Burlington police department believes they found Simpson’s remains in Caswell County according to a release Simpson was reported missing on Aug. 19 to Burlington police.

Based on the investigation, investigators believe the remains found are Simpson’s, but are awaiting official notification from the state medical examiner’s office.

Simpson’s car was found abandoned last Tuesday on Laurel Road in Nelson County, Virginia.

The Virginia State Police found items belonging to Castorina and Dawson in Simpson’s car.

While they were investigating Simpson’s car, the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call in reference to a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. The woman identified Castorina and Dawson as suspects.

