NC police officer used fake prescriptions for opioids, officials say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) — A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer was charged Tuesday with fraudulently obtaining opioids.

Officer Jennifer Wolfe, 37, is charged with five counts of obtaining schedule II controlled substance by fraud. She was arrested around 12:30 p.m.

“It’s very sad, disheartening,” said Deputy Chief Johnny Jennings. “It shows that even as police officers the addiction to opioids and the issue that we have police are not immune to it but at the same time it is important to see that we are the ones that uncovered and determined that the best action is to bring forth criminal charges.”

Investigators say they were contacted by an employee of Danze Dentistry in Matthews on August 14. They say Wolfe had gotten fake prescriptions for pain killers from another employee at the practice.

The employee of the dental practice, 46-year-old Roberta Porter, was also arrested. She is charged with seven counts of obtaining controlled substance by fraud/forgery and two counts of trafficking opium.

Police commanders say they don’t believe Officer Wolfe was involved in a criminal ring. Currently, only two people have been charged.

“There’s no reason to believe there was anything other than personal use,” Deputy Chief Jennings said. “So to tell you that we felt like she was selling that would be a another criminal offense which we don’t have at this point.”

Wolfe, who has been with the department since April 2011, was placed on administrative leave after CMPD received the complaint.

Police say Wolfe’s employment status changed to unpaid leave when she was arrested.

“I am disappointed and saddened that one of our officers is being charged with this serious offense,” CMPD Chief Kerr Putney said in a statement after Wolfe’s arrest. “The men and women of this organization are regular people, who face the same challenges as the rest of our community. Unfortunately, we are not immune from the growing opioid epidemic. We represent the law and must hold ourselves accountable when we violate it.”

