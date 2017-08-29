PHOTOS: Mausoleums burglarized, crypts vandalized at SC cemetery

CHESNEE, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies say two mausoleums were burglarized and vandalized at Springhill Memorial Gardens in Chesnee.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report on Monday morning.

Deputies say seven crypts were damaged. No human remains were missing from any of the crypts.

Cemetery staff noticed that two crypts in one mausoleum had been burglarized when they arrived at work around 8 a.m. Monday. Staff entered the mausoleum and discovered the front facing had been torn off one crypt, according to an incident report.

Staff also found the casket had been pulled out and damaged from a second crypt.

A deputy discovered that five more crypts had been damaged in a second mausoleum on the property.

Due to the “heinous nature” of the crimes, deputies say they urge anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and if their information leads to the identity and arrest of the responsible suspect(s), they will be eligible for a cash reward.