Raleigh man denied new trial in wife’s murder

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Superior Court judge ruled Tuesday that a Wake County man convicted of murdering his wife in 2006 should not get a new trial.

Wake County Superior Judge Paul C. Ridgeway denied Jason Young a new trial after the murder of his wife, who was pregnant at the time.

RELATED: Click to read Judge Ridgeway’s 51-page ruling

Two years ago this month, the North Carolina Supreme Court overruled a Court of Appeals decision that Young should get a new trial. After that, the appeals court decided there should be another hearing on the issue in Wake County Superior Court.

RELATED: Jason Young back in court to fight for new trial in 2006 Raleigh murder case

Michelle Young was found bludgeoned in their home on Nov. 3, 2006. Jason Young has always insisted he was at a hotel on a business trip in Virginia, but the fact that a video camera was tampered with, and a rock was left in a side door, worked against him in both trials.

Jason Young was found guilty of murdering Michelle Young in their Raleigh home, in a second trial on March 5, 2012.

The first trial ended in a hung jury after Jason Young surprised the defense by testifying at the end of the trial.

In the second trial in 2012, the state used his testimony against him, even opening the trial with video of his testimony and then attacking his assertions. That led to a conviction and sentence to life in prison.

However, Young’s attorneys appealed. They argued that two pieces of evidence should not have been admitted, one that Jason Young had not defended himself in a civil case and also that he had given up custody of their young daughter to Meredith Fisher, the sister of Michelle Young.