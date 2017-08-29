Security concerns at Raleigh apartments after weekend murder

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The murder of a former Shaw University basketball player, and the revelation that a current Shaw student is the prime suspect, is bringing more attention to a troubled Raleigh apartment complex.

Raleigh Police say Quentin Judd was shot and killed early Sunday morning at an apartment on Wolf Glen Court in the Vie complex. The man accused of killing him is Barry McCrae Jr.

An online search suggests he was at least recruited by Shaw’s football team, but the school insists he never played. An arrest warrant also shows six pounds of marijuana was found in McCrae’s home at Vie apartments, and that police believe he was selling drugs out of that unit.

Since the fatal shooting, people who live at the Vie have been on edge.

“I heard the gunshots from a different building and then proceeded to leave, and came back later and cops everywhere,” said resident Stephon Johnson.

Most of the people CBS North Carolina talked to just moved into the complex within the last month.

“It’s sad to hear because I live here and a bunch of other college students live here, too,” said resident Aerieal Vineyard.

Officers have responded to Wolf Glen Court, where Sunday’s shooting happened, 250 times in the last two years. Most recently the calls were for break-ins, loud parties, and shots fired.

“There was a gunshot a week before and all that. There’s really no security detail around here and all that,” said Johnson.

In an email, Vie management told CBS North Carolina they hire off-duty Raleigh police officers to help patrol the complex.

“I have seen a lot of officers. I see them sitting over there usually, and I’ve seen a few right in the middle of the apartments,” said Vineyard.

A representative of Global One Protective Services, a Raleigh private security agency, told CBS North Carolina he had a contract with Vie to provide unarmed security officers starting in April.

Tony Drake says he had to end the contract with Vie because of late payments. Vie management has not responded to questions regarding this, and aren’t telling residents much either.

“I went to the office to talk to them about it. They said stuff like this just happens,” said Johnson.

“It’s still scary to me and probably for everybody else too,” said Vineyard.

Vie management says they do background checks on all residents who apply to live there. They also say they have a no-tolerance policy when it comes to residents committing crimes on the property. The suspect in Sunday’s shooting did not have any arrests in Wake County before this past weekend.