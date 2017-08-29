Shaw student charged with murder in shooting death of ex-Shaw basketball player

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 23-year-old man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a former Shaw University basketball player that occurred on Aug. 27, Raleigh police announced Tuesday.

Barry Carnell McCrae, Jr., of the 5900 block of Wolf Glen Court in Raleigh, is charged with one count of murder in connection with the shooting death of Quentin Quante Judd, 23.

According to police, Judd was found suffering from gunshot wounds at the Vie at Raleigh apartments just after 3:15 a.m. when officers responded to a noise complaint about a large party at an apartment in the 5900 block of Wolf Glen Court.

Judd was transported to WakeMed where he died as a result of his injuries.

Judd, who was originally from Baltimore, Maryland, played basketball in high school at Forest Park in Baltimore, his former coach Greate White told CBS North Carolina.

Judd had attended Shaw University and played on their basketball team, according to the coach.

Judd took a semester off and planned to return to Shaw at some point, White said.

He was at the Vie at Raleigh apartments visiting a friend when he was shot, White said.

Shaw University officials confirmed Tuesday morning that McCrae is a current student at the school.

McCrae is being held in the Wake County Detention Center under no bond.

The murder is still under investigation, police said.