Teacher engaged in sex acts, sent explicit photos to student, deputies say

GADSDEN, Ala. (WZDX) — An Etowah County, Alabama, teacher has been arrested for being sexually involved with a student, officials say.

Sonya Ann Wilks Bailey, 51, of Arab, was arrested Monday, deputies said.

She is charged with one count of a school employee engaging in a sex act with a student, one count of second-degree sodomy and one count of second-degree rape. All of the charges are felonies.

“Mrs. (Bailey’s) resignation was accepted by the Etowah County Board of Education on August 28th. Her resignation was accepted after these allegations came to light. We are fully cooperating with the Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney’s Office in this case,” said Etowah County Superintendent Alan Cosby in a news release.

Bailey is accused of sending sexually explicit photos to and engaging in sexual acts with a student while employed as a teacher by the Etowah County Board of Education, according to the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office

“This type of ridiculous behavior is completely uncalled for by someone who was trusted by the community to teach our kids,” Sheriff Todd Entrekin said.

Bailey was booked into the Etowah County Detention Center under a $60,000 property bond.

As a condition of her bond, Bailey is to report to Community Corrections and have no contact with the victim or the victim’s family.