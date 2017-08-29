Tree crushes vehicle in Raleigh, takes down power lines

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A large tree came crashing down on a Raleigh street Tuesday morning, crushing a vehicle and taking down power lines, police said.

According to police, the tree came down near Lochmore Drive and Hazelwood Drive and crushed a vehicle that was parked across the street.

Duke Energy is on the scene handling the downed lines and police said it will take hours to make repairs to the lines.

No one was in the vehicle and no one on the ground suffered any injuries when the tree and lines came down. The vehicle is totaled, police said.

Duke Energy reported that 1,251 customers were without power immediately after the lines came down around 6:30 a.m. That number was down to 625 customers as of 9 a.m. By 9:20 a.m. only “a handful of customers” were without power, according to a company spokeswoman.

Duke Energy’s website originally listed the estimated power restoration time as 8:30 a.m. By 9:20 a.m., power had been restored to most customers.