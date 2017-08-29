Tropical Storm warning continues for some on NC coast

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A storm is moving off the North Carolina coast but forecasters say the chance of it becoming tropical are dropping.

The National Weather Service issued a tropical storm warning from Surf City to Duck along the Outer Banks.

At 5 a.m., the storm was about 70 miles (100 kilometers) southwest of Wilmington. Highest winds were 40 mph (65km/h). The storm is moving northeast about 12 mph (19 km/h).

Forecasters say the storm is expected to move along the North Carolina coast Tuesday before heading out to sea Tuesday night.

The system could bring up to 3 inches of rain to eastern North Carolina and Virginia.

Wrightsville Beach – Courtesy WWAY



Carolina Beach – Courtesy WWAY



Downtown Wilmington – Courtesy WWAY

