Tropical Storm warning continues for some on NC coast

By Published:

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A storm is moving off the North Carolina coast but forecasters say the chance of it becoming tropical are dropping.

The National Weather Service issued a tropical storm warning from Surf City to Duck along the Outer Banks.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

At 5 a.m., the storm was about 70 miles (100 kilometers) southwest of Wilmington. Highest winds were 40 mph (65km/h). The storm is moving northeast about 12 mph (19 km/h).

Forecasters say the storm is expected to move along the North Carolina coast Tuesday before heading out to sea Tuesday night.

The system could bring up to 3 inches of rain to eastern North Carolina and Virginia.

Wrightsville Beach – Courtesy WWAY

Carolina Beach – Courtesy WWAY

Downtown Wilmington – Courtesy WWAY

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s