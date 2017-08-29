Wayward emu recaptured in Wake County



WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Junior the Emu, who caught a number of motorists eyes in northern Wake County after escaping his pasture is back home Tuesday night, farmer Mary Droessler confirmed.

The emu is a flightless bird, but Junior was nevertheless able to hop over the 5-foot fence around his pasture at Winterpast Farm Petting Zoo on Monday

While deputies were able to corner Junior on Monday, the sheriff said the owner would take care of capturing it.

Droessler said she followed it around on Tuesday until someone in northern Wake County happened to catch it going into his pasture and closed his gate.

EARLIER: ‘Why did the emu cross the road?’ Wake deputies ask

Droessler said it then took her daughter and some friends to catch it with the use of a net animal control officers let them use.

Junior came to the petting zoo last year. Droessler said he may have been spooked by a deer when he jumped the fence and “found himself on the wrong side so [he] took a stroll.”

He might also have been looking for love, she said.

And if you didn’t get a glimpse of Junior during his brief wanderings, don’t despair. The farm where he lives is open to the public as a petting zoo. In fact, Droessler said painted rocks are being hidden around the area right now that are good for one free admission.