Wet and breezy start to our day, 80s return Wednesday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An area of low pressure off the coast of Georgia is expected to strengthen over the next 24 hours and will bring wet and windy conditions to central North Carolina Tuesday. It could also become our 9th named storm of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, Irma.

This storm is forecast to quickly pick up speed and move past the South and North Carolina coasts into Tuesday before moving out to sea Tuesday evening. The main impact along the coast would be limited chances for wind damage from 40 to 50 mph wind gusts. Rain is forecast to be on average from 2 to 5 inches along the coast.

For central North Carolina rainfall amounts are expected to be on average, between 1 to 2″ but, higher amounts could fall along the I-95 corridor. Winds will also be breezy at times, gusting up to 20-40 mph. The stronger wind gust will be more to the east, lighter winds to the west.

The low will pull away late Tuesday, so Wednesday is looking drier even though an isolated shower or storm can not be ruled out.

Tonight will be cloudy with scattered showers likely. The overnight low will be 67. Winds will be northeast 10 to 15 mph. The rain risk will be 60 percent.

Tuesday will be cloudy with scattered showers especially in the morning. The high will be 74; winds will be north 10 to 15 mph. The rain risk will be 80 percent.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a very small chance for a shower or storm. The high will be 84, after a morning low of 64. The rain risk will be 10 percent.

Thursday will be partly sunny with a slight risk of a PM storm. The high will be 85, after a morning low of 68. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Friday will be partly sunny and mainly dry. The high will be 81, after a morning low of 69. The rain risk will be 10 percent.

Saturday will be partly sunny with a slight risk of a PM storm. The high will be 80, after a morning low of 65. The rain risk will be 10 percent.

Next Sunday will have more clouds than sun with a couple storms possible. The high will be 86, after a morning low of 68. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

RELATED: Click here for Interactive Radar

This forecast was prepared by the WNCN weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smarts phone apps.

Hour 1 Hour 2 Hour 3 Hour 4 Hour 5 Hour 6 Hour 7 Hour 8 Hour 9