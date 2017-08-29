Woman wanted in Fayetteville ‘assault rifle’ robbery turns self in, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police say the the woman who robbed a Sprint store in Fayetteville with what police called an “assault rifle” last month turned herself in Tuesday.

Police had said that Hillary C. Carver, 23, of Raeford, was considered “armed and dangerous” and urged her friends and family to convince her to turn herself in.

Investigators identified her as a suspect after someone submitted an anonymous tip based on surveillance images police released of the July 31 robbery of the store on Good Middling Drive, police said.

She turned herself in at the Cumberland County Detention Center, where she’s being held. Her bond was set at $100,000 secured.

