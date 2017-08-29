Woman wanted in Fayetteville ‘assault rifle’ robbery turns self in, police say

By Published: Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police say the the woman who robbed a Sprint store in Fayetteville with what police called an “assault rifle” last month turned herself in Tuesday.

CLICK FOR MORE PHOTOS

Police had said that Hillary C. Carver, 23, of Raeford, was considered “armed and dangerous” and urged her friends and family to convince her to turn herself in.

Investigators identified her as a suspect after someone submitted an anonymous tip based on surveillance images police released of the July 31 robbery of the store on Good Middling Drive, police said.

She turned herself in at the Cumberland County Detention Center, where she’s being held. Her bond was set at $100,000 secured.

EARLIER: Police seek ‘armed and dangerous’ NC woman in ‘assault rifle’ robbery

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s