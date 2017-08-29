Your phone packs a germy wallop



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As the kids go back to school, you start worrying about colds being spread in the classroom. Bu there’s something else that might bring germs into your life — your cell phone.

Turns out, those handy devices we’re always using are also a handy repository for spreading germs.

We all know that you should wash your hands to prevent the spread of germs. But do you wash your cellphone? You ought to. Experts say one of the best ways to expose yourself to colds and flu germs is to share your cell phone with someone else.

Kate Goodnough of Raleigh says there are three things she worries the most about when it comes to spreading germs: her cellphone, the bathroom and railings on the stairs.

A 2012 study by the University of Arizona claimed your cellphone is 10 times dirtier than a toilet seat. A more recent study published by the National Institute of Health found the cell phones of students in secondary schools had a high level of bacterial contamination.

Your cell phone picks up bacteria every place it goes. The more bacteria it collects, the more bacteria you encounter. And when you pick up your phone, that bacteria is transferred to your hand and anything else you touch.

Cell phone user Rashida Smith told CBS North Carolinas she knows her phone is dirty.

“I hardly get a chance to clean it,” she admitted. “I drop it. It’s really dirty.”

And there are plenty of opportunities for you to pick up germs from your phone. A survey by Deloitte shows the average person checks their phone 47 times a day.

The solution to stopping the parade of germs is actually simple. Wipe down your phone frequently.

You can use a commercial product made to clean phones that comes in little packets. Those packets contain towels which are basically just covered in alcohol.

If you want to save money, you can make your own phone cleaner by mixing a solution of 60 percent water and 40 percent alcohol and using that to wipe down your phone.

You should never use commercial cleaning liquids or spray cleaners made for household chores on your phone. They’re too harsh and can damage them.

Email CBS North Carolina’s Steve Sbraccia if you have a consumer issue.