2 Fayetteville teens could have info on robbery-slaying, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville detectives want to speak to two teens they believe might have information about a killing earlier this month.

Alton Fitzgerald Williams, 52, died after being shot Aug. 18 during a robbery in the Holiday Park subdivision, police said.

Four people, ranging from 16 to 25 years old, have been charged in connection with the slaying. Police emphasized that the two people they’re seeking now — 16-year-old Dalerious Donaldson and 18-year-old Quantez Green — aren’t facing charges.

“Donaldson and Green have not been charged with any crime and are only believed to have information pertinent to this on-going investigation,” police wrote.

Police are asking the two to make contact with authorities.

The four people arrested face charges of first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to commit robbery. They are:

Demetrius Hammonds, 25, of the 2200 block of Carbine Street

Solomon Broady, 21, of the 1900 block of Progress Street

Jermaine Florence, 18, of the 1900 block of Progress Street

Olander Sanders Jr., 16, of the 300 block of Diana Street

Police are asking anyone with information about Williams’ death to call Det. J. Littlejohn at (910) 818-3468 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted at http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org or by downloading the FREE P3 Tips app.