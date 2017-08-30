Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old NC girl

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina officials have issued an Amber Alert for a missing 2-year-old girl.

Rylee Scott Watson weighs about 30 pounds. She has blonde hair. Her eye color wasn’t immediately clear.

She was last seen wearing a pink striped dress and pink light-up Sketcher shoes.

Authorities believe she may have been abducted by Zachary Scott Watson, 31. Watson is 6 feet tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes. He has a tattoo of a cross on his left arm and a tattoo of the sun, the word “Ayden” and stars on his right arm, authorities said.

The two are believed to be traveling east from Lenoir toward Mooresville or Wilkesboro in a black 2014 Toyota Tundra with NC license plate EKT-5702, authorities said. The rear window of the truck is broken out.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Lenoir police at (828) 757-2100.